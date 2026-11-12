Ex-Ukrzaliznytsia finance director Popel to become new SkyUp Airlines CEO

SkyUp Airlines and the tour operator Join UP! as part of their transformation into an international tourism group, have announced changes to their management team: specifically, SkyUp Airlines CEO Dmytro Serokhov has moved to the position of Group Commercial Officer (GCO) and will lead the group's commercial transformation, while Dmytro Popel, who previously worked at Naftogaz Ukrainy group and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, will become the airline's new CEO.

According to a press release from SkyUp Airlines, the companies are transforming into an international travel group that brings together tour operators under the Join Up! brand, SkyUp, a network of franchised travel agencies, the Travel Shop retail chain, and its own destination management company (DMC).

It is noted that in his new role, Serokhov will be responsible for developing the group's integrated commercial strategy, which involves creating a customer-centric travel service.

In particular, one of Seroukhov's priorities will be to develop collaboration between the businesses, utilize shared resources, and improve the economic efficiency of all the group's businesses, while the heads of individual businesses will retain autonomy in operational management, sales, and the implementation of approved strategies.

"We've come a long way – from developing the tourism business in Ukraine to creating an international group that combines tourism, aviation, and our own sales channels. Today, our main task is not simply to develop each business separately, but to learn how to harness our full potential and make decisions with a focus on shared results," Serokhov said in the press release.

In turn, Popel's appointment as CEO of the airline is part of the development of SkyUp Airlines' management team and the further modernization of the airline's business model.

At the same time, the airline emphasized that he will officially take the helm after his appointment is approved by the State Aviation Service of Ukraine.

SkyUp Airlines explained that Popel's main priorities will include improving operational and economic efficiency, developing the flight schedule and fleet, and strengthening cooperation with partners.

"For me, this appointment symbolizes my return to aviation – an industry with which a significant part of my professional experience is connected," Popel said in a press release.

The airline added that throughout his career, Popel has held management positions in the finance department of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia. In addition, he headed the finance division of the Ukrainian Aviation Group alliance, which included the airlines "AeroSvit," "Dniproavia," "DonbasAero," and "Roza Vitriv."

Among other things, in recent years he worked within Naftogaz Ukrainy Group, where he was responsible for the economics and finance of the Exploration and Production division.