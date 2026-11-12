Putin discusses foreign contingent in Ukraine, ceasefire in Kostiantynivka with Witkoff, Kushner

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday lasted about two and a half hours and has already concluded, according to Russian media reports.

Putin's aides Yuri Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky participated in the talks, as did Kirill Dmitriev, special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states and chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

During the meeting, the head of the aggressor state called the possible presence of foreign troops in Ukraine "a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation."

Putin also proposed conducting a humanitarian operation in the town of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, similar to the operation in the city of Oleshky in Kherson region, and claimed that Russia would guarantee safety, since "it takes five days to clear the area of mines."

Witkoff said he would brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting at the Kremlin and expressed hope that the parties would be able to announce plans for the next meeting as part of the trilateral talks.