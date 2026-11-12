Witkoff: Europeans to join next round of peace talks on Ukraine

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed after concluding talks with Vladimir Putin that European representatives will join the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict, CNN reports.

"They're our partners, and it's important for them to be involved," Witkoff told reporters at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport just before the U.S. envoys left Russia.

Talks between President Putin and U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Witkoff concluded in Moscow after the three discussed the latest round of talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, which ended without a breakthrough.

"I think progress was made. I think it was made earlier today," Witkoff said. "People didn't think that we were going to restart trilateral. We've restarted it. We've set a new meeting."

"I think overall, (we've had) very fulsome and detailed discussions on all the topics, which I think will inform hopefully the next multilateral discussions," Kushner added.

The U.S. envoys are now expected to travel to Dublin, Ireland, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and brief him on the Moscow meeting.

These trips followed two days of talks in the UAE capital between Russian, Ukrainian, and American negotiators – the first of their kind since February – during which, according to Kyiv, progress was made on some issues, but no clear resolution was reached.