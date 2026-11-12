Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss Poland's assistance in preparing Ukraine for winter, fuel supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Dublin to discuss Poland's assistance in preparing Ukraine for winter and increasing transportation capacity between the two countries, particularly for fuel supplies.

"Diplomacy, the front lines, and the situation with Russian attacks – these were the main topics we discussed today. We also talked about how Poland can help us prepare for this winter and increase transportation capacity between our countries, particularly for fuel supplies. This is what can truly support Ukraine's energy resilience," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

Separately, Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed steps that could accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The president noted that Ukraine views EU membership as one of the guarantees of security for itself and for all of Europe.

Zelenskyy also thanked Tusk for launching the military exercises of the Coalition of the Willing, the first phase of which is taking place in Poland. According to the president, these exercises should help build a reliable security system for the future.