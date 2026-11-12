Koretsky, Lahbib discuss Ukraine's specific needs for getting through winter

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib Ukraine's need for backup power generation, charging stations, buses, and mobile shelters for major cities.

"During our second conversation, we discussed in detail specific needs and solutions that will help people get through the winter amid Russian terror. These include backup power generation and fuel for it, charging stations for homes, logistics for fuel delivery, buses to ensure transportation continues regardless of power outages, mobile shelters for major cities, as well as reinforcing existing bridge structures," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the parties are coordinating their actions to jointly reach concrete solutions as quickly as possible.