Joint statement by von der Leyen and Costa following meeting with Zelenskyy: We will continue to stand by Ukraine

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa issued a joint statement pledging continued financial and military support for Ukraine.

The text of the statement was released by the European Commission’s press service on Thursday. The high-ranking officials are in Dublin to attend the European Political Community summit, on the sidelines of which the meeting took place.

“The European Political Community Summit in Dublin was another opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support for President Zelenskyy and Ukraine. We welcome the talks this week in Abu Dhabi and the renewed momentum in the peace process,” the statement reads.

Von der Leyen and Costa noted that the EU was represented at these talks and will continue to participate in this format. “We will continue to stand by Ukraine, as we have since the first day of Russia’s war of aggression, in these efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and our own continent’s security,” the EU leaders assured.

They emphasized that the EU and the tools at its disposal “are central to these efforts.” “We will continue to provide considerable financial and military assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s position. And in the context of the peace talks, we are working to ensure a viable post-war reconstruction plan for Ukraine and actively supporting its path towards EU membership. At our next European Council on 26–27 November, we will discuss Ukraine’s urgent financing needs for 2027, based on the Commission’s proposal. The Commission will in parallel present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Because Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength. And Russia must be convinced to come to the table with genuine intent for peace,” the statement details.

The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council stated that, “as another winter of war approaches, the European Commission is deploying immediate support on the ground.” “We promised to help keep the lights on and support Ukrainians through the winter. And we are delivering. We are mobilising 500 generators from our rescEU reserves, helping establish emergency support centres and providing essential equipment. We are also supporting the delivery of four floating bridges from Norway and 200 buses,” the statement notes.

They also reported that the EU teams are working hand in hand with Ukrainian authorities “to ensure this assistance reaches those who need it.”