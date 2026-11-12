Kallas and Costa represent EU on security matters; who represents EU in talks with Russia and Ukraine - of no concern for Russians

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas has stated that, in accordance with established agreements, she and European Council President António Costa represent Europe on matters of security architecture; as for who will represent the EU in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, that is not a matter that should concern the Russians.

The High Representative made these remarks on Thursday in Dublin, upon her arrival at a meeting of the European Political Community. She was responding to a question as to whether she would agree to join European Council President António Costa—along with "other individuals"—should they be tasked with representing the European Union in peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

She pointed out that this issue had been discussed “in 2024 in June actually, because it was clear that when we choose the people to represent Europe, then in five years there are going to be also discussions with Russia.” “And that is why this selection was made of these three people,” she added. At the same time, Kallas did not specify exactly which people she was referring to.

Addressing the specific issue of the European security architecture, the High Representative emphasized that “the treaties are very, very concrete.” “It is Antonio Costa and it is the High Representative and Vice President [of the European Commission, Kallas’ position bears precisely this title: High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission.] So, either the leaders, of course, may choose differently and go into these discussions again, which is difficult always, or we should just stick to the agreements that we made in 2024,” she explained.

Commenting at the request of journalists on statements made by Russians regarding EU representatives in the negotiations, Kallas said: “Why would it be our issue and what the Russians are saying about our representatives? Are we saying anything about their representatives who should represent them? Everybody should be able to choose their own representatives.”

She was also asked why Europe should have only one seat at the negotiating table, while the Americans have more. “It is important that we are at the table, and of course, we have the big countries, the E3 that is there, but the question is also who is representing the European Union. So, of course, I do not think that that is the main issue here,” the High Representative explained her position.

In her view, it is worth focusing on the essence. "And there again I want to stress what I put forward and what we discussed with the Foreign Ministers of European Union, what are our core interests regarding Russia? We have put together a paper, and we have to ask from Russia the concessions we want to see. Because again, it is not the problem that we do not have enough agreements with Russia so far. The problem is that Russia is just not keeping to those agreements. How do we make sure that this time they do? Americans are representing American interests. Europeans are representing European interests,” Kallas explained.

The High Representative also reiterated the European Union’s consistent position regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation on peace for Ukraine and the security architecture in Europe “there should be a right sequencing.” “First to have a ceasefire so that the bombing of the civilians really stops, and then sit down, talk over the peace agreement, and only then we can talk about peace or security architecture of Europe,” she stated.

The High Representative also pointed out that, regarding the security architecture in Europe, such an architecture already exists. “It has been written in several documents - if you think about the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Agreement, the Budapest Memorandum, where Russia has also agreed to the European security architecture. The problem just is that Russia is not keeping to those agreements. So right now, the focus should be on how we make sure that Russia actually keeps to their obligations that they have taken under several agreements, international agreements, and they do not attack another country again,” Kallas stressed.