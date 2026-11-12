Kyiv Regional Council establishes commission to verify implementation of Resilience Plans

The Kyiv Regional Council has established a temporary oversight commission tasked with verifying the implementation of so-called "resilience plans," as well as the readiness of essential service facilities and critical infrastructure in Kyiv region for the winter season.

According to the website of the European Solidarity party, the commission was initiated by Volodymyr Horkovenko, a Kyiv Regional Council deputy from the European Solidarity faction. "Winter is just around the corner, yet some measures remain unfunded. There are energy facilities that have not received a single penny of the promised funding for their protection, and now, there is a proposal to push this funding to next year," he noted.

On his Facebook page, Horkovenko remarked that the "resilience plans" had failed to stand up to scrutiny. "The reasons were outlined by a Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada. It turns out that UAH 2 billion were allocated for the protection of three energy facilities in Kyiv region. The construction of this protection was entrusted to a firm that has only three employees and one crocodile on its payroll. It would be funny, were it not for the freezing temperatures and the fact that some communities have already experienced blackouts lasting up to four days. The situation with the Regional Resilience Plan is no better; some facilities received zero hryvnias for the construction of protective measures. Consequently, there is a proposal to defer their funding until next year even though we are talking about a mere UAH 12 million, not UAH 2 billion," he wrote.

The deputy noted that he had proposed the creation of a temporary oversight commission tasked with "verifying how these plans are being implemented and, should any funding issues arise, determining who is responsible."

The decision was reportedly supported by all factions within the regional council: European Solidarity, Servant of the People, Batkivschyna, and For the Future (Za Maybutne) with 57 deputies voting in favor. Roman Tytykalo, a deputy from the European Solidarity party, was elected to chair the commission.

According to the political party, the commission will monitor the implementation of the Kyiv Region’s Regional Resilience Program and its Comprehensive Resilience Plan for 2026, as well as corresponding local resilience programs and plans developed by territorial communities. Key objectives include assessing the actual capacity of these communities to maintain water and heat supplies, as well as ensuring the uninterrupted operation of hospitals and social institutions during prolonged power outages. Particular attention will be paid to funding and actual project outcomes; the commission is tasked with comparing allocated funds against the volume of work completed and equipment delivered, with a specific focus on the utilization of state, regional, and local budget resources.

As stated in the resolution, the commission is also expected to "identify the support that communities require from the regional level."

The commission’s mandate will last for one year from the date of its establishment. It is required to provide regular updates: no later than six months after its formation, the commission must submit a written report on its progress, including findings and recommendations, for consideration at a council session. Furthermore, it will provide quarterly briefings on its activities to the relevant standing committee of the regional council. The establishment of a temporary oversight commission is intended to ensure legislative scrutiny not only of the formal implementation of resilience plans, but also of the actual state of winter preparedness in the communities of Kyiv region, the efficient use of funds, and the readiness of critical infrastructure to operate during potential prolonged power outages.