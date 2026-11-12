Finland allocates over EUR 37 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction

Finland will provide EUR 37.3 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine under the Strategic Investments and Support for Ukraine (SISU) program, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced.

“The SISU programme supports Ukrainian businesses in the defence, security and dual-use technology sectors to grow, expand internationally and access financing, while also helping them manage risks and prepare for investment,» the foreign ministry said on its website Thursday.

At the same time, the program supports the goals of Finland and the European Union to strengthen Ukraine’s economic resilience, innovation capacity, and long-term reconstruction, as well as to increase private investment in building the country’s future, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs notes.

Support will not be provided directly, but rather through various financial instruments. Such assistance could take the form of investment guarantees or direct loans, for example. This will also create a pathway for Finnish companies to enter the Ukrainian market.

“This will enable Finnish businesses to take part in Ukraine's reconstruction and economic development,” the message reads.