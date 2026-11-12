Bring Kids Back UA urges UK Parliament to support return of Ukrainian children, counter their militarization by Russia

The Bring Kids Back UA initiative has called on the UK Parliament to support long-term funding for the search, return, and reintegration of Ukrainian children, to expand sanctions against those involved in their unlawful transfer, and to insist on the unconditional return of these children as part of any peace negotiations.

According to the initiative’s press service, a briefing on the indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children by Russia was held in the UK Parliament, attended by members of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

"Russia has created an assembly line that begins with propaganda in kindergarten, continues through militarized education and paramilitary programs, and prepares children for service in the Russian army. This system is designed to turn Ukrainian children into a human resource for the Russian war machine. Therefore, countering it is a matter of security that extends beyond Ukraine alone," said Maksym Maksymov, head of the initiative, as quoted in a press release received by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Bring Kids Back UA also expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its support in efforts to bring Ukrainian children home. Specifically, the UK has allocated GBP 7 million toward the search, return, and reintegration of these children and has imposed sanctions on 44 individuals and 15 entities involved in the violation of the rights of Ukrainian children. The initiative is supported by more than 100 British parliamentarians. Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe for the situation of children in Ukraine, emphasized the need for international support for Ukraine in this matter.

"The indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children are a deliberate attempt by Russia to sever their ties to their families, language, and country. Ukraine cannot handle this alone. We must ensure sustainable funding, accountability, and concrete action to bring every child home. This is a shared responsibility," she stressed.