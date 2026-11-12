Govt decides to withhold population data due to its sensitive nature - head of State Statistics Service

Amid the full-scale Russian aggression, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided not to disclose statistical data on the size of the population. This information is considered sensitive, as it could be used to assess the country’s defense capabilities and mobilization potential, or help the enemy identify vulnerabilities in infrastructure and social systems—data that could also be exploited for information-psychological operations, explained Arsen Makarchuk, head of the State Statistics Service.

"Under martial law, the government has currently decided not to release this data. However, we hope to reach a consensus, perhaps by disclosing figures for the country as a whole, while keeping regional breakdowns confidential. We are striving to strike a balance between the sensitive nature of this information and the public interest and practical need for its disclosure," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Makarchuk noted that up-to-date demographic data is essential not only for the public interest but also for state planning, coordination with international partners, and business operations.

"A few weeks ago, we spoke with mobile network operators, who are required by their license terms to provide coverage in settlements with a population of over 2,000 people. But the question arises: as of what date should the population estimate be taken?" he said, providing an example.

He further pointed out that population estimates influence how Ukraine is categorized internationally, as GDP per capita is a common metric used for such classifications. This concerns both the eligibility to apply for certain international aid projects and the calculation of countries' contributions to specific international organizations, he added.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers accepted Makarchuk’s resignation on the evening of November 11.

A dashboard titled "Key indicators of Ukraine’s socio-economic development," released by the State Statistics Service last week, still lists the estimated de facto population as of January 1, 2022, at 41,167,340.

Ella Libanova, Director of the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, stated this summer that a joint assessment by the State Statistics Service and the Institute for Demography, based on data from the three major mobile network operators and various state registries, placed the population at 29 million, plus or minus 300,000 to 500,000.

The last comprehensive national census in Ukraine was conducted in December 2001. Its results showed a total population of 48,457,000 people.