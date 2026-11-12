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Ukraine needs to clarify details regarding potential humanitarian corridor from Kostiantynivka - presidential advisor

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The Ukrainian side needs to clarify the details of a potential humanitarian corridor from Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk region, as the Russian Federation could use such an operation to move military equipment and rotate troops, stated Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications.

"Given that they [Russia] brought in military equipment and carried out troop rotations in Oleshky under the guise of a humanitarian operation, it is clear that they intend to do the same in Kostiantynivka. However, all the details must be clarified," Lytvyn said in response to journalists' questions on Thursday.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin proposed extending the approach used for a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, in Kherson region, to Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk region.

#kostiantynivka #corridor #russia
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