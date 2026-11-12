Witkoff hopes that next trilateral meeting to be announced following talks with Putin

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has expressed hope that, following the conclusion of talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, an official announcement will be made regarding preparations for the next meeting within the framework of the trilateral negotiation process.

“We also hope, perhaps even immediately after the end of our meeting here today, that we will be able to officially announce plans for the next meeting as part of the trilateral talks,” Witkoff said during a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

He also stated that, following the conclusion of the talks, the U.S. delegation will travel to Ireland, where a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled before his return to Ukraine.

The U.S. special envoy noted that they will brief Zelenskyy on the results achieved during today's meeting.