Zelenskyy: Russia refuses to discuss Black Sea de-escalation, halt to energy attacks

During talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Russian side said it had no mandate to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, while Russia wanted to continue striking Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the Russians said they had no mandate to discuss measures that could reduce the horrors of this war. This came despite another attempt by our side to secure steps towards de-escalation in the Black Sea and an end to attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, our delegation was told in response that the Russian leader was furious and wanted to continue carrying out strikes," Zelenskyy said while addressing the plenary session of the European Political Community summit on Thursday.