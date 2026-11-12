European Parliament adopts resolution on Ukrainian children deported by Russia – Kondratiuk

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution concerning Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia or living in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, Ukrainian Parliament Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratiuk said.

"The European Parliament has just voted on the resolution entitled Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia or living in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. A total of 536 MEPs voted in favour, eight voted against and 37 abstained," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to her, the key change introduced by the resolution is its broader focus on Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children.

First, she said, the resolution addresses not only deported children but also 1.6 million Ukrainian children who remain under occupation. The European Parliament calls for an end to their forced Russification, indoctrination and militarisation, and demands that their right to Ukrainian education and their ability to leave the occupied territories safely be guaranteed.

Second, Kondratiuk said, the European Parliament states that Russia's actions against Ukrainian children meet the legal definition of genocide and calls on EU member states to officially recognise them as such.

Third, she noted, the resolution proposes extending sanctions to cover the entire system involved in organising and facilitating these crimes. This would include not only officials but also state-owned corporations, including Gazprom and Rosneft, which are allegedly involved in financing the relocation and re-education of Ukrainian children. The resolution also specifies categories of individuals who should be subject to sanctions.

Kondratiuk stressed that the European Parliament had emphasised that "the return of Ukrainian children must not become a subject of political bargaining or territorial concessions in peace negotiations."