Second Ukrainian Navy corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi nears completion – Budanov

The second corvette being built for the Ukrainian Navy, the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, is nearing completion in Türkiye, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said.

"I visited the construction site of the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky corvette in Istanbul. The work is in its final stages," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to Budanov, this is the second vessel being built for the Ukrainian Navy by Turkish company STM.

He also said he had met with the corvette's commander, Captain 2nd Rank Yuriy Pyshchyk, and spoken with the Ukrainian crew, adding that preparations for the sailors were in full swing.

The next stages will include the corvette's maiden voyage, sea trials and its subsequent handover to Ukraine.