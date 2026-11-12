Defense Forces strike 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries – General Staff

Since October 30, Ukraine's Defence Forces have struck Omsk, Kirishi, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl oil refineries, which rank among Russia's five largest in terms of processing capacity, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Nearly 2,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. That is the distance between Omsk and the frontline, and it was there that a fire broke out at Russia’s largest oil refinery on November 11. Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces struck the Omsk refinery, a giant of Russia's oil refining industry that supplies fuel for the war against Ukraine every day," the General Staff said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The refinery has a processing capacity of more than 21 million tonnes of oil per year and one of the highest oil refining conversion rates in Russia, at approximately 99%, the statement said.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of strikes on the Kirishi and Saratov oil refineries.

"On the night of November 9, LLC KINEF (Kirishi Oil Refinery) in the Leningrad region was struck. The refinery has an installed capacity of approximately 20 million tonnes of oil per year and accounts for more than 6% of Russia's total oil refining. It produces a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel for the needs of the aggressor state's armed forces. The strike damaged an atmospheric distillation unit, an ELOU crude oil desalting unit and two cooling units," the General Staff said.

Earlier, on November 7, PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery was struck. The facility, with an annual processing capacity of approximately 7 million tonnes of oil, supplies the Russian military-industrial complex and armed forces. The strike damaged the plant's only primary oil refining unit, AVT-6, two fuel hydrotreatment units, pipelines and a storage tank with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres, which caught fire. The refinery's operations were suspended.

The General Staff also reported strikes on the smaller but strategically important Novokuibyshevsk and Saratov refineries.

"Strikes on primary oil refining units reduce fuel production for the Russian army and cut the revenues Russia uses to finance its war. Distance is no longer a safeguard: whether in Siberia or in Russia's closer regions, Ukrainian forces can reach the enemy where it fuels its war. Exercising the right to self-defence guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine's Defence Forces will continue to take systematic measures to compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.