Ukrzaliznytsia launches first intl rail routes for cities of Zhytomyr, Lutsk

For the first time, Zhytomyr and Lutsk will have international rail connections, as Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) is launching train No. 123/124 Kyiv-Chelm, which will run through these cities to Chelm in Poland, with connections available to trains to Warsaw, Lublin and Poznan.

Tickets for the new route go on sale on November 11. The train will operate every other day, with its first departure scheduled for November 20.

"The train will operate every other day. On even-numbered dates, it will depart Kyiv at 18:48, stop in Zhytomyr at 21:38 and in Lutsk at 04:22, and arrive in Chelm at 10:47. Convenient connections to trains to Warsaw, Lublin and Poznan will be available there," the company said in a post on its Telegram channel.

In the reverse direction, the train will depart Chelm on odd-numbered dates at 17:15, stop in Lutsk at 01:00 and in Zhytomyr at 08:20, and arrive in Kyiv at 11:15.

"Thanks to its convenient schedule, the train will also be useful for travel within Ukraine, between regional administrative centers," Ukrzaliznytsia said.