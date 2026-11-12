Starshield disruptions hamper Ukraine's air defense system – General Staff

Disruptions to the Starshield system are reducing the capabilities of Ukraine's air defence system to counter enemy jet-powered drones and other types of threats. The military is adapting the air defence system to the current situation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine in response to an inquiry.

The General Staff stressed that, amid Russia's increasing intensity of aerial attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Forces had taken measures to strengthen air defence capabilities.

"In particular, measures have been taken to adapt the system to counter enemy jet-powered drones. The Starshield system plays an important role in this, as it enables interceptor drones to operate. Disruptions to the Starshield system reduce the capabilities of Ukraine's air defence system to counter enemy jet-powered drones and other types of threats. This could limit the Defence Forces' ability to protect the lives of Ukrainian civilians and safeguard critical infrastructure," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out their mission of protecting the country's airspace and are adapting the air defence system to the situation as it currently stands.

"Restoring the operation of the Starshield system is essential for its full functionality and for carrying out missions to protect people's lives," the General Staff said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported new disruptions to the Starshield satellite system, the military version of SpaceX's Starlink service. He made the statement on Telegram on November 12 following briefings by Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"Our units have unfortunately been reporting significant disruptions to Starshield over Ukrainian territory for several days now, along the entire frontline and in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine. Specifically, systematic speed restrictions of 161 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour) have been imposed on Starshield. The Ukrainian military has already investigated the circumstances and established that these are not random errors but a systematic speed restriction," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that, for Ukraine, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones.