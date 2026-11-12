Drone crash on road in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district injures 1 – Klitschko

One person was injured, a passenger car caught fire and a bus sustained partial damage after a drone crashed onto a roadway in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"One person was injured when a drone crashed onto the road in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Medical personnel are providing assistance," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, a passenger car caught fire at the scene, while a bus also sustained partial damage. Emergency services are working at the site.

The Kyiv City Military Administration added that a 32-year-old man sustained burns to his upper limbs in the attack. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.