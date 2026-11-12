Ukrainian SOF strike Omsk oil refinery for third time

Deep Strike units of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck the Omsk Oil Refinery in Russia for the third time on Wednesday, November 11. SOF drones travelled nearly 3,000 kilometres to reach their targets, the SOF press service reported.

"The Omsk Oil Refinery is Russia's largest oil refinery. It is part of Gazprom Neft and processes more than 21 million tonnes of oil annually. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as petrochemical products. The refinery is located nearly 2,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. It is the most distant Russian oil refinery ever struck by Ukrainian drones," the SOF said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The SOF recalled that the Omsk refinery was first struck on July 6. Following that attack, the facility completely suspended oil processing operations and was shut down for repairs. The refinery was struck for the second time on October 8.