Drone crash sets cars, possibly bus on fire on road in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district – mayor

A passenger car and, according to preliminary information, a bus caught fire after a drone crashed onto a roadway in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"A passenger car caught fire after a drone crashed onto the roadway. A bus may also have caught fire, according to preliminary information. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the mayor said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, Klitschko reported that air defence forces were engaging enemy drones over the capital.