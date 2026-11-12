SBU reports Russia steps up information operations against agency, including via NABU probes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has recorded an increase in Russian attempts to conduct information and psychological operations (PSYOPS) targeting the agency, including through the use of investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"Recently, the Security Service of Ukraine has recorded a significant increase in Russia's efforts to conduct information and psychological operations aimed at discrediting the SBU. The enemy is creating hundreds of fake news stories, including by exploiting recent investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau," the SBU said in a statement posted on Telegram on Thursday.

The agency said that the purpose of such publications was to "sow discord in Ukrainian society, undermine trust in the state and create the illusion of a confrontation allegedly existing between the Security Service and Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies."

In particular, according to the statement, a fake report began circulating in media outlets controlled by Russian intelligence services, citing the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, claiming that NABU had allegedly announced a "contract killing of a Navy officer" carried out purportedly on the SBU's orders.

"The information contained in these publications is false. Russian propaganda exploited a real crime that took place in September 2026 and did indeed result in the death of a Ukrainian Navy officer. However, NABU did not issue any statements on the matter, and murder investigations do not fall within the Bureau's jurisdiction," the statement said.

The SBU also noted that the perpetrator was a pensioner from Dnipropetrovsk region who had been recruited by Russian intelligence services. He was detained shortly after the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are establishing all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The Security Service of Ukraine once again urges citizens to remain vigilant, avoid trusting Russian propaganda outlets and rely exclusively on verified sources of information. If you are approached by the enemy with recruitment attempts or if you or your acquaintances receive suspicious offers, contact the Security Service of Ukraine via hotline 1516, email [email protected] or the 'Spaly' FSBshnyka' chatbot at t.me/spaly_fsb_bot," the statement said.