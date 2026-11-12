Zelenskyy to meet EU, NATO leaders on EPC summit sidelines – agenda

On Thursday, November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold meetings with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

This is according to the summit agenda obtained by Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will also attend the summit's plenary session and participate in a roundtable discussion entitled "Security and the Defence of Democratic Europe."

In addition, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit is taking place on November 11–12, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland.