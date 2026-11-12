Police find 2 more bodies in Komyshuvakha airstrike aftermath, 48 victims identified

Search and rescue operations at the site of an airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region are continuing for an 11th day. Rescuers have found the bodies of two more victims and fragments of other victims' bodies, while 48 fatalities have been identified.

According to the Zaporizhia regional police press service on Facebook, two more victims were found after three days of unsuccessful searches.

"Meanwhile, specialists from the center for tracing persons missing under special circumstances are identifying the recovered bodies. So far, 48 victims have been identified. Police officers and rescuers are doing everything possible to establish the fate of the remaining people who are currently considered missing and may be trapped under the rubble," the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Forensic experts, investigators and State Emergency Service (SES) teams are working at the site of the strike. An anti-drone police unit is providing aerial protection.

SES units from Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv regions are involved in the search and rescue operation, along with canine units from Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

As reported, Ukraine's military intelligence identified the Russian pilots and the officer responsible for planning the guided aerial bomb strike on the settlement of Komysh