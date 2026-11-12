Zelenskyy: Ukrainian units report Starshield disruptions along front line for several days

Ukrainian military units have been reporting significant disruptions to the operation of the Starshield system over Ukraine for several days, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"Our units have, unfortunately, been reporting significant disruptions to Starshield operations over Ukrainian territory for several days now, along the entire front line and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory. Specifically, systematic Starshield speed restrictions of 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) are in effect. The Ukrainian military has already checked the circumstances and confirmed that these are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He explained that the restrictions primarily make it significantly more difficult to intercept Russian jet-powered drones, with some strikes already getting through because interception systems cannot reach sufficient speeds in time.

"Unfortunately, this helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes against Ukraine. We are trying to establish all the circumstances with the U.S. side," the president added.