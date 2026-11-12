Russian overnight attack damages energy, transport infrastructure in eight regions – Koretsky

Russian overnight attacks caused damage in eight regions of Ukraine, primarily targeting energy and transport infrastructure, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"In Zaporizhia, the enemy struck the grounds of a power generation facility. In Odesa and Rivne regions, high-voltage substations were attacked," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

In addition, a construction and manufacturing facility in Kyiv was damaged in a ballistic missile attack, while a civilian enterprise in Kyiv region was hit by a missile strike.

"Residential buildings were damaged in Rivne, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions as a result of the attack. At least six people were injured, including a child," the prime minister added.

It was also reported that a drone struck a nine-storey residential building in one of Kyiv's districts on Thursday morning. One person has been reported killed and at least six injured. Three people were rescued.

"All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks. I thank rescuers, police officers, medics, energy workers and everyone who has been working at the sites since the night and helping people," Koretsky said.