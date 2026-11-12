Russian attacks on Kyiv region leave emergency workers dead, three hurt – police

Two State Emergency Service (SES) employees were killed and three people, including two rescuers, were injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv region over the past day, with Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv districts suffering the most damage, Kyiv region police said.

"Russian forces continued to attack Kyiv region over the past day. Unfortunately, the attacks claimed the lives of two SES employees. Three more people were injured, including two rescuers," the regional police said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

According to the police, 52 residential buildings, 12 vehicles, outbuildings, warehouses and industrial premises were damaged in the region.

"In Bucha district, 19 private houses and a car were damaged. In Fastiv district, 16 households and eight vehicles sustained damage. In Obukhiv district, industrial and warehouse premises of an enterprise were damaged. In Boryspil district, 17 houses, two cars, seven outbuildings and warehouse premises were damaged. Two SES employees were killed and two others injured," the statement said.

In addition, a truck caught fire in Brovary after debris fell on it. The driver was injured and hospitalized.

Police officers, rescuers and other emergency services are working at the sites. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of Russian war crimes and recording the damage.

Investigators will open criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).