URCS, Mykolaiv officials discuss region's needs

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) President Maksym Dotsenko and Director General Illia Kletskovskyi have made a working visit to Mykolaiv region.

"During the visit, meetings were held with representatives of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, the mayor of Mykolaiv and the leadership of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region," the URCS said on Facebook.

The meetings focused on the region's current needs, the results of URCS humanitarian activities and prospects for further cooperation. Discussions covered support for healthcare and social institutions, the development of rehabilitation services, and assistance to veterans, older people and other vulnerable groups.

Particular attention was paid to civil protection, improving the safety of residents and medical personnel during air raid alerts, equipping shelters and developing alert systems. During the meeting with emergency service representatives, the parties also discussed rescuers' current needs and ways to support their work.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed to continue identifying the communities' priority needs and preparing specific project proposals that could be implemented with support from the Ukrainian Red Cross and international partners.

The URCS has supported Mykolaiv region since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Its main areas of activity include assisting people affected by shelling, supporting healthcare facilities, restoring infrastructure, developing social services and responding to emergencies.