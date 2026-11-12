Russian attacks leave consumers without power in nine regions, injure four energy workers in Poltava region - Energy Ministry

Some consumers in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions remained without electricity as of Thursday morning following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours.

"Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power supply. Repair work is underway in all affected regions where the security situation allows. Crews are operating in an enhanced mode, although their work is complicated by continuous air raid alerts," First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said at a briefing on Thursday morning.

According to him, four energy workers were injured in a Russian attack in Poltava region. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine on November 12, while industrial consumers are subject to capacity restrictions. Due to continued attacks, the power supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes several times an hour.

The Energy Ministry advised consumers to monitor announcements from their regional distribution system operators regarding outage schedules and possible changes, noting that their official resources provide the most up-to-date information.