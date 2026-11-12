Russian drone strike on Kyiv apartment building kills 1, injures 7 – prosecutors

A 44-year-old woman was killed and seven other people were injured when a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district on Thursday morning, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said.

"According to preliminary information, a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district at around 8 a.m., triggering a fire in apartments on the third to sixth floors," Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

"As of 10 a.m., a 44-year-old resident of one of the apartments had been reported killed. Seven other people were injured, most of them suffering acute stress reactions," the prosecutors said.

A pretrial investigation has been launched under the procedural supervision of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office into another alleged war crime committed by Russian military personnel resulting in a death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region.