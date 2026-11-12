Russian drone strike on Kyiv's Solomiansky district kills 1, injures 6 – mayor

The number of people injured after a Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district has risen to six, while one person was killed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Six people have now been injured in the Solomiansky district. All received medical assistance at the scene. One person was killed," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As reported earlier, the drone strike caused a fire affecting the third to sixth floors of the building. Preliminary reports indicated partial structural damage at the level of the fifth floor.

Two people had initially been reported injured.