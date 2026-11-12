SBU detains 13 over Petropavlivska Borshchahivka clashes, alleged organizer used fake medical ID

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained 13 participants in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on November 2, including one of the alleged organizers of the provocations who used a fake medical ID, the SBU said.

"Among those detained is an 18-year-old native of Zaporizhia region who spent four and a half years in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and moved to Kyiv region several months ago," the agency said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

According to the SBU, he was identified as having struck a patrol police car and a National Guard bus with a sledgehammer.

"Two other suspects are a 22-year-old unemployed local woman and a 21-year-old construction worker from Rivne region. They took part in blocking traffic, damaging a National Guard bus and calling for special-purpose vehicles to be damaged," the statement said.

The SBU also established that one of the alleged organizers of the provocation had used a forged medical certificate identifying her as a surgeon.

"According to the case materials, the woman is a local resident who posed as an employee of a private clinic and incited people to clash near a temporary deployment site of the National Guard," the agency said.

The investigation established that "the suspect had not received any documents confirming higher medical, pharmaceutical or postgraduate education, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health had not issued her a medical license."

A total of 13 active participants in the unrest have now been detained.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators have notified seven detainees of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, depending on their alleged offenses: Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period) and Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established under Ukrainian law during martial law).

Seven suspects have already been remanded in custody.

In addition, law enforcement officers conducted 14 further searches as part of the investigation.

According to the statement, the National Police has also notified six more suspects of suspicion under the relevant provisions of the Criminal Code: Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism) and Part 2 of Article 342 (resisting a law enforcement officer).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the alleged crimes and bring those responsible to justice.

The coordinated operation was conducted jointly with the National Police under.