Russians shell Donetsk region 17 times in 24 hours, injuring 1 in Kramatorsk – regional administration

One person was injured and residential houses, apartment buildings, commercial premises and vehicles were destroyed or damaged in Russian attacks on Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 17 times in total over the past 24 hours. A total of 558 people, including 39 children, were evacuated from the frontline," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

In Pokrovsk district, Bilozerske came under attack, with one private house destroyed and two others damaged. In Kramatorsk district, Russian forces struck several settlements: in Sloviansk, FPV drones destroyed a private house, while in Serhiivka, part of Andriivka community, six guided aerial bombs destroyed four residential houses and damaged another 20 houses, two apartment buildings, two commercial premises and infrastructure.

In Kramatorsk, one person was injured in 10 strikes, nine of which were carried out using FPV drones. A private house and four vehicles were also damaged. In Oleksandrivka community, a residential house was destroyed and three other houses and an administrative building were damaged in Zoloti Prudy. In Novostepanivka, a vehicle and a trailer were damaged, while a residential house was damaged in Hromova Balka. Druzhkivka was also hit by an FPV drone.