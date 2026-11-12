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Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district rises to 1, 5 injured – official

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A 44-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured in a Russian strike on Kyiv's Solomiansky district, Kyiv City Military Administration press service reported.

"As of 09:30, the number of injured has risen to five. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Kyiv City Military Administration said in a Telegram post.

Earlier, the administration reported that a 44-year-old woman had been killed in the attack.

"Unfortunately, a 44-year-old woman was killed in the enemy attack. We extend our condolences to her family and loved ones," it said.

#kyiv #attack #casualties #drone
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