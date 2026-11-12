Zelenskyy: Ukraine won't withdraw from Donbas to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine could not agree to withdraw from Donbas in exchange for ending the war, as the issue concerns the country's independence.

"The American side has raised the issue of Donbas, part of our Ukrainian land, very often. And, of course, they are focusing their attention on this. They think that, in order to stop this war, we should leave our territory. This is impossible. You cannot talk to us like that when it concerns our country's independence," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.

According to him, the American side is trying to find various options for resolving the issue, but he declined to disclose details of the proposals.

Zelenskyy said the possibility of ending the war largely depended on the United States' willingness to put pressure on Russia and the format of U.S.-Russian dialogue.

He also stressed that such sensitive issues must be discussed and resolved at the level of heads of state.