Zelenskyy: US negotiating team also wants results by year-end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the U.S. negotiating team is also interested in achieving results in talks on ending the war by the end of 2026.

"A lot today depends on the format of tomorrow's dialogue between the American and Russian sides. I do not know what format they will choose. I believe it is also very important for the Americans, for this negotiating team, to achieve results this year, in my view, based on what we are seeing. And it seems to me that they genuinely want this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.

The president also said that there could be a "change in the political landscape" in Europe in 2027, which is why all participants in the negotiation process were keen to achieve results before 2027.

"That is why I think one of the negotiators put it that way, because there was no negativity during the conversation. I do not know all the details, and I think there was still a little bit of Russian history there, but we are no longer paying attention to that," Zelenskyy explained.

At the same time, he said he hoped the U.S. representatives would return to Dublin with concrete results.

"I am not very confident about it, let me be the skeptic on this team, but there is still hope. We understand who we are dealing with and that they will not be positive about everything, but could there be progress? Yes," the president said.

Earlier, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia said following peace talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) that there was "good momentum" to find a solution before the New Year and urged the parties to agree on a date for the next round of talks as soon as possible.

At a briefing after the talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, he cited several achievements, including progress on "other issues that we cannot disclose at this time."

"We have made really significant progress, and I urge you to visit Moscow and then come back to us in Dublin to, so to speak, hold a second meeting, set a date and announce the date of the next session as soon as possible. Because I believe we have good momentum to find a solution before the New Year," Arakhamia said.