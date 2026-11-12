Zelenskyy: conscription-age men should stay in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukrainian men of conscription age who have left the country should return, while acknowledging that people have different reasons for leaving.

"If they are of conscription age, I would, of course, like them to be in Ukraine. And, of course, we would very much like them to return. But, again, this is a very complicated issue because there are many different reasons why people left," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.

He recalled that a large number of people left Ukraine at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, with many families being separated: men remained at the front, while their wives and children went abroad.

According to the president, many families have since broken up due to prolonged separation, making the issue of Ukrainians' return a complicated one.