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Zelenskyy: Lithuania to supply Ukraine with essential energy equipment amid threat of more Russian attacks

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Zelenskyy: Lithuania to supply Ukraine with essential energy equipment amid threat of more Russian attacks
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Ukraine and Lithuania have agreed to supply Ukraine with essential energy equipment following talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Zelenskyy said.

"We also discussed assistance to Ukraine's energy sector and logistical support. The situation is currently very difficult in many Ukrainian cities, and we understand which facilities could become targets of further Russian attacks. Lithuania will provide some of the necessary equipment. The decision has already been made, and we are awaiting deliveries," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

#lithuania #energy #equipment
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