NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander John Stringer has praised Ukraine's successful operations against Russian oil refining infrastructure, stressing that only Kyiv has the right to determine the future of its sovereign territories.

"This is hurting Putin. He thought he was going to roll in, establish a new security architecture in Europe that started in Ukraine in early 22, and he’s been sorely disabused on that one. What Ukraine has been able to do through imagination, innovation and will is quite incredible and we should salute it," Stringer said in an interview with Euronews.

He stressed that Western allies should "salute" Kyiv's successes in these attacks, despite calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to halt strikes on Russian diesel refineries amid concerns over rising energy prices.

Commenting on the ongoing talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war and establishing a new security architecture, where NATO is represented by Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich in his capacity as commander of U.S. European Command to advise American leaders, Stringer expressed doubts about the Kremlin's sincerity.

According to him, there is currently little evidence that Vladimir Putin has abandoned his maximalist goals from 2022, which included annexing Ukrainian territories. Asked about possible pressure on Kyiv to give up parts of the Donetsk and L