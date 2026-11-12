Russia deports over 20,500 Ukrainian children, 2,790 return so far – EU foreign policy chief

More than 20,500 Ukrainian children have been illegally deported to Russia, of whom only 2,790 had been returned home as of November, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said during an address to the European Parliament's plenary session.

"Over 20,500 children have been illegally deported from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. Of these, 2,790 have been returned as of this month," Kallas said.

The EU's top diplomat stressed that an OSCE report provides a detailed account of a deliberate, organized Russian campaign to destroy the national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Russia has also established a system of illegal adoption of abducted children.

Kallas recalled that the European Union had imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the crime, including detention camps. The sanctions list also includes the Songdowon camp in North Korea, where deported Ukrainian children were also found.

In addition to sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices, the EU has allocated nearly EUR 30 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukrainian children, she said.