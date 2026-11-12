US urges Russia to offer Europe new security deal, pushes for European role in peace talks – Axios

The United States has asked Russia to present a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe, including "reciprocal steps" to de-escalate tensions, and urged Moscow to allow European representatives to participate in the next round of peace talks, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, the U.S. proposal for a new security architecture became a key point in the tense trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff proposed that the Russian side draft a new security agreement that would take into account global developments since 2021 and include clear Russian steps to reduce tensions, as well as guarantees that Russia would not attack European countries in the future.

Kushner and Witkoff are expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday to reiterate these proposals and seek his agreement to European participation in the peace process. Washington believes that involving Europeans in the talks would make their governments more willing to discuss a broader security agreement.

An Axios source said that Zelenskyy would not agree to a deal without clarity on future security guarantees and that Putin also wanted to know what those guarantees would entail, adding that this made the security issue particularly important.

At the same time, a White House source stressed that a new security agreement could only be concluded after an agreement to end the war in Ukraine had been reached, although negotiations on both tracks would continue in parallel. The United States also made clear to its European partners that it would not sign any agreement with Russia without European and Ukrainian support and would not grant Moscow veto power over European security issues.

The publication notes that the new security architecture is expected to be the main topic at an informal EU leaders' summit in Dublin later this week, as the idea of a security agreement between Russia and Europe is currently facing strong opposition from several European governments.