Air defense downs or suppresses 94 of 123 Russian drones, hits recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 94 of the 123 drones of various types launched by Russian forces against Ukraine overnight on Thursday, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"On the night of November 12 (from 1800 on November 11), the enemy attacked with Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as 123 Shahed attack UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T missiles and Parodiya decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed five Banderol/Dan-T UAVs and 89 enemy Shahed (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and other types of drones.

At the same time, impacts by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 18 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The attack was ongoing as of Thursday morning, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.