Russian drone hits 9-story residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, causing damage, fire – mayor

A Russian drone strike caused a fire in a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district, partially damaging the structure, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"A drone strike caused a fire on the third to sixth floors of a nine-storey residential building in the Solomiansky district. Preliminary reports indicate partial structural damage at the level of the fifth floor," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

The mayor also said that all necessary emergency services were working at the scene.