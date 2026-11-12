Russian drone attack kills woman in Kherson's Korabelny district

A local woman born in 1968 sustained fatal injuries in a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Korabelny district early on Thursday and later died in hospital.

"At around 04:45, Russian terrorist forces attacked a woman born in 1968 with a drone in Kherson's Korabelny district," Yaroslav Shanko said.

According to him, police officers promptly transported the victim to a medical facility, but doctors were unable to save her.

"Her injuries proved too severe. Unfortunately, the Kherson resident died," the statement said.