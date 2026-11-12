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Russian attacks on Kharkiv region leave two dead, seven injured including children in past day

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Russian attacks on Kharkiv region leave two dead, seven injured including children in past day
Photo: t.me/synegubov

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and seven other settlements in the region over the past day, killing two people and injuring seven others, including children, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"Two people were killed in Kharkiv, a 69-year-old man was injured, and a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Luhove, Blyzniuky community, a 77-year-old man was injured; in the urban-type settlement of Shevchenkove, a 59-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the settlement of Blyzniuky, a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction; and in the village of Babai, Vysochany community, an 88-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

#kharkiv #casualties
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