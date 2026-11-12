Russian overnight attack leaves over 160 Rivne region settlements without power – governor

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in Rivne region overnight on Thursday, leaving more than 160 settlements without electricity. No casualties have been reported so far, Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval said.

"A difficult night. The enemy attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. However, settlements in Rivne and Sarny districts are without power. Kostopil is also among those affected," Koval wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to him, critical infrastructure facilities in the affected districts have switched to generator power.

Later, the regional governor уточнив that as of 0830 the consequences of the overnight attacks continued to affect a significant part of the region.

"More than 160 settlements in Rivne region remain without electricity as of 0830... Energy workers are currently working to restore power supply," he said.