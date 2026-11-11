Zelenskyy: It is also important for USA negotiating team to achieve result by end of year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the U.S. negotiating team is interested in achieving a result in the talks aimed at ending the war by the end of 2026.

"A lot depends today on the format of the dialogue between the American side and the Russian side tomorrow. I don't know what format they will choose. I believe that it is also very important for the Americans – for this negotiating team – to achieve a result this year, in my view. Based on what we're seeing happen. And it seems to me that they really want this very much," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.