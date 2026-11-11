Kallas: Evidence of Russia's targeted deportation of Ukrainian children points to crime against humanity

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas asserts that the evidence gathered regarding Russia's organized campaign involving the deportation of Ukrainian children indicates that this constitutes a crime against humanity.

Speaking at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday, Kallas said Russia's actions involving the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories to Russia had been approved by Putin himself.

She said more than 20,500 children had been illegally deported. She noted that the OSCE had published a report this year detailing a state-organised campaign in the temporarily occupied territories aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity in children from an early age, adding that all the evidence pointed to a crime against humanity.

Kallas said the situation had now taken a horrific and twisted turn and that it was quite likely Russia was sending abducted Ukrainian children back to fight against Ukraine.

She noted that the European Union had imposed sanctions on individuals and organisations responsible for the deportations and said the list had recently been expanded to include additional children's camps, notably the Sondo-1 international children's camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children had been found.

Kallas said Russia abducted children while North Korea indoctrinated them, ironically describing this as the way dictatorships divided responsibilities among themselves.

According to Kallas, diplomatic efforts were helping ensure that the world did not lose sight of the children. She recalled that in December 2025 the EU had co-sponsored a UN General Assembly resolution calling on the UN Secretary-General to engage directly with Russia to determine the children's whereabouts, assess their health and legal status, and ensure their return. She said the EU was now awaiting concrete next steps in this direction.

She also noted that international efforts were producing results and that, as of this month, 2,719 Ukrainian children had been returned, including 13 children and adolescents last week.

Kallas stressed that ending Russia's illegal war of aggression through negotiations should not only reduce the security threats Russia posed to the European continent but also ensure the return of every Ukrainian child to their parents. She warned that failure to achieve this would forever remain a black mark on the conscience of humanity.