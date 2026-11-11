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Zelenskyy: USA side has more positive attitude toward Europe's participation in negotiations

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Zelenskyy: USA side has more positive attitude toward Europe's participation in negotiations

Europe must be at the negotiating table; the United States side has a more positive and warmer attitude toward this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Also, and this is very important – I emphasize that this is very important – a decision has been made that Europe must be at the negotiating table. And this was also a signal from the U.S. side. We have always supported this. And it is very important that we are now seeing a shift in the tone surrounding this issue. The U.S. side is taking a more positive and warmer stance on this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.

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Correspondent · The President’s Office
Editor · Political news
#zelenskyy #negotiations #europe
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